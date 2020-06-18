TV Ratings: Game On! and Med Rerun Lead Night, S.H.I.E.L.D. Audience Dips

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Game On! this week drew 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, ticking up in the demo to lead Wednesday in that measure.

NBC’s Chicago Med rerun (3.8 mil/0.5), meanwhile, delivered the night’s largest audience. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

Elsewhere….

ABC | Toy Story 3 (2.22 mil/0.4) delivered new lows for a “Wonderful World of Disney” pic. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.41 mil/0.3, read recap/post mortem) dipped 11 percent to a new audience low while steady in the demo for a third straight week.

THE CW | The 100 (719K/0.2) grew 13 percent in audience while steady in the demo. Bulletproof (358K/0.1) marked another audience low while flat in the demo.

FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.6 mil/0.4) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

