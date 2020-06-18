The Smurfs Reboot: New Animated Series Ordered at Nickelodeon

RELATED STORIES Nickelodeon, MTV and Other Viacom Networks Air Powerful 'I Can't Breathe' Tribute to George Floyd -- Watch

Take that, Gargamel: The Smurfs are getting a brand-new series at Nickelodeon, the children’s cable network announced Thursday.

The blue crew will populate The Smurfs, a CG-animated reboot that will introduce a new generation of kids to Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Clumsy, Hefty, Brainy and the rest of the the popular cartoon characters who live in mushroom-shaped homes in the forest.

The original series, which went by the same name and which was based on a Belgian comic by Peyo, aired Saturday mornings on NBC from 1981 to 1989. This iteration is produced by Peyo Productions and Dupuis Edition & Audiovisuel. Alvin!!! And the Chipmunks‘ Peter Saisselin and Amy Serafin will write, with William Renaud (Casper’s Scare School) directing.

“The Smurfs have entertained generations of kids and families globally, and we are thrilled to bring these identifiable characters, their stories and universal themes of cooperation, sharing and caring for their community to Nickelodeon,” said Layla Lewis, senior vice president, Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships, via statement.

In recent years, The Smurfs have been the subject of three animated feature films: 2011’s The Smurfs and its 2013 sequel, The Smurfs 2, as well as 2017’s movie reboot Smurfs: The Lost Village.

