13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Prepares for a Royal Rumble in Cursed Teaser — Find Out When It Premieres

Beware: The third Friday in July is Cursed…’s premiere date.

Netflix’s adaptation of the forthcoming illustrated novel by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller (300) will begin streaming on July 17, the video site announced Thursday. Netflix also released a teaser trailer that introduces Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) as Nimue of Arthurian legend, someone the series’ official logline calls “a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destine to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.”

“They came while we slept, to cleanse the world of our kind. Because we’re different. Because magic runs through us,” Nimue narrates in the minute-long preview, which offers a glimpse of her village’s slaughter at the hands of the vicious Red Paladins. “Because we have what they want. Legend says this sword belongs to the one, true king. But what if the sword chooses a queen?”

Cursed will follow Nimue after her mother’s death, when she meets up with a young mercenary named Arthur and they search for Merlin and to deliver an ancient sword. The 10-episode series’ cast also includes Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings), Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch) and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

