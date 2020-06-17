TV Ratings: World of Dance Ticks Up, DC's Stargirl Audience Slips

RELATED STORIES ABC Fall Schedule: Tuesday Comedy Block Axed as Conners Inherits Modern Slot; black-ish Pushed to Midseason

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s World of Dance drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week to mark best-since-premiere numbers.

Opening NBC’s night, America’s Got Talent (8.4 mil/1.3) was steady and, as it does, dominated Tuesday in both measures.

Over on The CW, DC’s Stargirl (933K/0.2, read recap) slipped 15 percent in audience to its smallest broadcast audience thus far, while holding steady in the demo for a second straight week. The CW Happy Hour special that led out of it did 309K and — wait for it — a 0.0 rating.

Elsewhere, ABC’s broadcast of the Let It Fall documentary did 2.6 mil/0.5, followed by Genetic Detective‘s steady 2.7 mil/0.4.

