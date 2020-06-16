The 100 Sneak Peek: The Disciples Demand to Know, 'Who Is Bellamy?'

RELATED STORIES Roswell, New Mexico Boss Breaks Down Max's Haunting Finale Discovery -- What Does It Mean for Season 3?

Wednesday’s episode of The 100 (The CW, 8/7c) introduces Octavia to Anders, the leader of the Disciples — and are we crazy, or does he look a lot like Damien Darhk?

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s installment, which finds Arrowverse vet Neal McDonough probing Octavia’s brain for important information. And much like the fans, all of Anders’ questions seem to be about Bellamy.

And why shouldn’t they be? Bob Morley’s character was last seen being carried off by an invisible Disciple in the show’s final season premiere. This marks the first time we’ve even seen Bellamy’s face in four weeks.

His disappearance will continue to “play a huge role” in the final episodes, showrunner Jason Rothenberg told TVLine at the top of Season 7. “It’s the mystery people are trying to solve. It’s the thing that’s going to be driving so many of our characters — to find him and hopefully save him.”

And lest you think your eyes are playing tricks on you, those are indeed quick flashes of familiar characters like Lincoln and Lexa that play in Octavia’s brain before she lands on Bellamy. As Rothenberg reminded TVLine earlier this season, “We like to honor our past and not forget characters that have come before.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Wednesday’s The 100, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.