30 Rock to Return to NBC for One-Hour Revival Special and Upfront Event

RELATED STORIES NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites, Stabler Spinoff Partners With SVU, Zoey's on Midseason Playlist

NBC Fall Schedule Banks on Returning Favorites, Stabler Spinoff Partners With SVU, Zoey's on Midseason Playlist Parks and Rec Reunion Recap: How Are Leslie and Co. Surviving the Pandemic?

The 30 Rock gang is coming back to NBC… and we want to go to there.

The Emmy-winning comedy will return for a one-off, hour-long special that doubles as an upfront event for the NBCUniversal family of networks, TVLine has confirmed. Stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer will reprise their roles from the original series, which ran from 2006 to 2013 and won three straight Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The commercial-free event, which will be shot remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, will feature guest appearances from stars from across the NBCUniversal family and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, USA, Syfy, E!, Bravo and more. The special will premiere on NBC on Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c and will be rebroadcast later on USA, Syfy, E!, Bravo, Oxygen and CNBC; it will also be available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9/8c.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and fellow 30 Rock executive producer Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The 30 Rock return follows the Parks and Recreation reunion special, which was also shot remotely and aired on NBC in April.