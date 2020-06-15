Manifest Renewed for Season 3

RELATED STORIES Indebted Cancelled at NBC

The skies continue to be friendly for Manifest.

TVLine has learned that NBC has renewed the supernatural-tinged family drama for a third season. The news comes exactly 10 weeks after the airing of the Season 2 finale on April 6.

Through its 13-episode sophomore run, Manifest averaged just under a 0.7 demo rating and nearly 4 million viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about 40 percent from Season 1. But with Live+7 DVR playback folded in, Manifest‘s numbers swell to a 1.5 rating and 7.7 million viewers, enjoying as it does some of the greatest delayed viewing of any NBC program.

Among NBC’s 12 dramas airing this TV season, Manifest ranked sixth in the demo (behind This Is Us, the #OneChicago trifecta and New Amsterdam), while in total audience The Blacklist also slipped ahead of it.

Season 2 of the NBC drama ended with — SPOILER ALERT! — a semi-miraculous resurrection for one major character who had seemed to meet his Death Date, followed by the reveal that Flight 828 (or at least part of the plane) has been at the bottom of the sea this whole time. That latter discovery would “re-trigger the global scrutiny and paranoia about Flight 828 and its passengers,” leading the world to wonder who/what are the 828ers, really, and fueling “a season-long, science-based, science meets mythology investigation.” (Read our complete, juicy post mortem here.)

TVLine readers gave the finale (and Season 2 as a whole) an average grade of “A.”

