Indebted Cancelled at NBC

NBC is getting out of Indebted, cancelling the freshman family sitcom after one low-rated season, sources tell TVLine.

Across its 12-episode run, Indebted averaged a 0.35 demo rating and fewer than 1.6 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers). Out of the seven sitcoms NBC aired this TV season, it ranked next-to-last in both measures, besting only the similarly cancelled freshman comedy Sunnyside. Debuting on NBC in February, Indebted wrapped up its freshman season with an April 16 season finale that will now serve as a series finale.

Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Abby Elliott (SNL) starred as married couple Dave and Rebecca Klein, whose lives are turned upside down when Dave’s parents Debbie and Stew — played by The Nanny‘s Fran Drescher and Wings veteran Steven Weber — show up at their door broke and needing a place to live. Jessy Hodges (Barry) co-starred as Dave’s pet groomer sister Joanna.

Fellow NBC freshman Bluff City Law is also not returning next season, sources tell TVLine. The legal drama, starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee, wrapped production last fall after a 10-episode run.

TVLine's Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflected Indebted's demise.