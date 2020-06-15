For Life Renewed for Season 2 at ABC

Aaron Wallace’s case isn’t closed just yet: ABC has renewed its legal drama For Life for a second season, TVLine has learned.

Across its 13-episode freshman run, For Life averaged a 0.56 demo rating and 2.5 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers) — up in the demo but down in viewers compared to ill-fated time slot predecessor Emergence. Out of the 10 dramas ABC aired this past TV season, it ranked No. 6 in the demo but next-to-last in audience (only topping The Baker and the Beauty).

Inspired by the real-life story of Isaac Wright Jr., For Life stars Nicholas Pinnock (Counterpart) as Aaron Wallace, who was convicted for a drug trafficking crime he did not commit. Now serving a life sentence with no chance for parole, Aaron earns a license to practice law while behind bars and works as a defense attorney for his fellow inmates, while trying to get his own sentence overturned. The cast also includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Joy Bryant (Parenthood), Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot) and Dorian Missick (Southland). Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as an executive producer.

The drama can now resolve the cliffhanger in its May 12 season finale, which ended with Aaron weighing whether to proceed with a retrial for his case.

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright Jr. and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac’s experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” series creator Hank Steinberg said in a statement. “The show’s renewal will allow us to continue to do that, and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

For Life was one of the last scripted series remaining on the bubble at ABC. In May, the network handed renewals to 13 series, including The Rookie and Stumptown, while five unlucky shows — Single Parents, Schooled, Emergence, Bless This Mess and Kids Say the Darndest Things — got the ax.

The Season 2 pickup has been added to our 2020 Renewal Scorecard. Are you glad to hear For Life will be back?