Quotes of the Week: Snowpiercer, Quiz, Last Week Tonight, Shadows and More

Now that summer is upon us, your DVR is likely a little less full — but the shows on it are no less quotable!

As our latest Quotes of the Week compilation indicates, this notoriously quiet part of the TV year is all about quality over quantity, and this week’s newest episodes certainly brought some memorable moments. Quotes of the Week for June 7, 2020

This time around, our gallery of zingers and one-liners includes Stargirl‘s naive trust in the internet, Snowpiercer‘s unexpected solution to a gas problem, a sneak peek at CBS’ new primetime lineup via The Late Show and the week’s most nerve-wracking brunch date, courtesy of Insecure.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the What We Do in the Shadows finale (read recap), plus sound bites from Last Week Tonight, Blindspot, Match Game, Vanderpump Rules and more.

Check out the attached gallery