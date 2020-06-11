Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Steady, Game On! Dips Again, Bulletproof Returns Low

RELATED STORIES The 100 Recap: 'Ladies and Gentlemen, Clarke Griffin Has Left the Planet' (Plus, EP Explains Echo's Change of Heart)

In the latest TV ratings, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD this Wednesday drew 1.6 million total viewers (improving on last week’s all-time low) and a 0.3 rating, holding steady in the demo for a second straight week since its premiere.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A”; revisit the top moments.

Opening ABC’s night, Big Hero 6 (2.5 mil/0.5) was a far cry from last week’s Up!, tying Thor: Dark World for the lowest “Wonderful World of Disney” numbers thus far.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Game On! (3.6 mil/0.5) dipped for a second straight week, but still landed in a multi-way tie for the night’s “best” rating.

FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.9 mil/0.5) was steady — and is actually kinda fun!

THE CW | The 100 (678K/0.2, read post mortem) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Bulletproof‘s Stateside Season 2 premiere (386K/0.1) hit and matched lows for its CW existence.

NBC | A Chicago Fire rerun drew Wednesday’s biggest audience: 4.1 million.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

