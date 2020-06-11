Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Steady, Game On! Dips Again, Bulletproof Returns Low

In the latest TV ratings, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD this Wednesday drew 1.6 million total viewers (improving on last week’s all-time low) and a 0.3 rating, holding steady in the demo for a second straight week since its premiere.
TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A”; revisit the top moments.
Opening ABC’s night, Big Hero 6 (2.5 mil/0.5) was a far cry from last week’s Up!, tying Thor: Dark World for the lowest “Wonderful World of Disney” numbers thus far.
Elsewhere….
CBS | Game On! (3.6 mil/0.5) dipped for a second straight week, but still landed in a multi-way tie for the night’s “best” rating.
FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.9 mil/0.5) was steady — and is actually kinda fun!
THE CW | The 100 (678K/0.2, read post mortem) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo. Bulletproof‘s Stateside Season 2 premiere (386K/0.1) hit and matched lows for its CW existence.
NBC | A Chicago Fire rerun drew Wednesday’s biggest audience: 4.1 million.
