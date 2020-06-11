Perfect Harmony Star Laments Cancellation: 'My Heart Really Hurts'

Perfect Harmony‘s cancellation was most definitely not music to the ears of the NBC sitcom’s ensemble. In the wake of the church choir comedy’s plug-pulling on Wednesday, series star Anna Camp took to social media to express her disappointment.

“Well, NBC has cancelled Perfect Harmony and my heart really hurts,” the actress lamented on Instagram. “We had an incredible female showrunner, an incredibly talented and diverse cast, and an incredibly talented and diverse writers room.”

Camp added, “I’ve never loved every cast member more and never gotten along so well with everyone on a production. We wanted to show that you can bring people of different backgrounds together through the joy of music and we did. So sad to see it go. But I’ll never forget one second of the most joy I’ve had onset. I’ll miss seeing the folks of Conley Fork and I’ll miss Ginny so so much.”

Across its 13-episode freshman run, Perfect Harmony averaged a 0.42 demo rating and fewer than 2 million total viewers, Out of the seven sitcoms NBC aired this TV season, it ranked fifth in both measures (ahead of midseason launch Indebted and the quickly cancelled Sunnyside).