Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek Teases an Agent Carter Reunion

This week on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Enver Gjokaj reprises his role as Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa — which comes as no surprise to anyone who follows TVLine. A big surprise does, however, await Agent Sousa, as seen this exclusive sneak peek.

In the third episode of the ABC series’ farewell season, titled “Alien Commies from the Future!” and airing Wednesday at 10/9c, the suped-up Zephyr’s uncontrollable leap forward in time stranded Enoch in 1931 while depositing Coulson & Co. in yet another unfamiliar decade — the year 1955, specifically. And in order to stop the Chronicoms from launching their newest future-dismantling plan, the agents will have to infiltrate one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s most secure bases, inside the infamous Area 51 in Nevada.

The team stands no chance of succeeding in this new mission “without help from a familiar face or two,” says ABC’s synopsis.

Press play above to watch Gjokaj’s first appearance in the episode, as Sousa arrives at the S.H.I.E.L.D. desert base only to discover that a certain beautiful, British colleague is apparently already on site…. Could it be??

