Agent Carter Character to Meet Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. During Final Season

Two of ABC’s live-action Marvel series (was there really a third?) will collide when the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cross paths with a character from the gone-too-soon Agent Carter during the former’s seventh and final season.

Enver Gjokaj, whose Daniel Sousa was an agent with the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) on Agent Carter, will reprise that role as a guest star during S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s 13-episode farewell run, which kicks off Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9.

Of course, Agent Carter was set in the 1940s, whereas the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were last seen time-traveling in the suped-up Zephyr to New York circa 1931, so the Sousa we see might not be quite the same.

“We get to see him in a different light,” co-showrunner Jeff Bell told EW.com, which first reported on Gjokaj’s casting. “[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn’t necessarily seen on the show.”

Of note, S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunners Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen were both writers on the Joss Whedon-created Dollhouse, where Gjokaj played the doll/”active” known as Victor.

