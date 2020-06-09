MTV Movie & TV Awards Postponed Indefinitely Amid Coronavirus Concerns

MTV won’t be serving any golden popcorn this summer: The network’s annual Movie & TV Awards, which were expected to air later this month, have been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

Per our sister site Variety, which broke the postponement news, MTV has long been considering moving the annual awards show to December, instead of continuing to air it in the summer. But it’s not yet clear if this December will be a viable option for the 2020 ceremony, given the pandemic’s impact on large, crowded events. (An airdate for this year’s Movie & TV Awards had not been announced, but previous ceremonies have aired in May or June.)

Though many awards shows are going virtual during the pandemic — including the Daytime Emmys, airing June 26 on CBS — MTV has reportedly decided against taking that approach with its own ceremony. Should the event not take place this year, it will mark the first time it has been skipped since the MTV Movie Awards launched in 1992. The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

Interestingly, MTV is currently moving forward with plans for its Video Music Awards, which will potentially take place — in person — at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in August.

“We’re exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to safely hold the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Center on August 30,” an MTV spokesperson told Variety in May. “The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. Additionally, we are working on several contingency plans to bring music’s biggest night to audiences everywhere,” including virtual performances or an audience-free show.