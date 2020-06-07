RELATED STORIES 47 'Missing' Summer TV Shows: Which Are Simply Delayed? And Which Did You (Whoops!) Forget Got Cancelled?

Big Brother‘s long-awaited second All-Stars edition might finally be in the works and hit TV screens this summer.

CBS is rumored to be in talks with former players for a new all-star season to commemorate the series’ 20th anniversary, according to Us Weekly. Negotiations are said to be underway with several past winners and other fan-favorite houseguests.

While the series has brought back former houseguests many times before, this would be the first fully fledged all-star season since Mike “Boogie” Malin’s Season 7 victory in 2006.

If all goes according to plan, Season 22 would bow later this summer due to production delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (Previous seasons have premiered in late June or early July.) Players would also be sequestered longer than usual (a full 14-day quarantine) prior to the season’s start date to ensure that all participants are healthy and COVID-free.

In May, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl was optimistic about the return of CBS’ summer reality slate, which also includes the dating show Love Island. “It could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on,” he said. “Those shows turn around pretty quickly. Big Brother has live shows every week, and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots. Those shows do not have long post processes.”

Is this the season you’ve been waiting for, Big Brother fans? Which houseguests do you want to see return for All-Stars 2? Sound off in the Comments below!