CBS 'Optimistic' About Big Brother This Summer, Plus Blood & Treasure Update

CBS is hoping to have one of the most socially un-distanced reality-TV shows back on the air as soon as this summer.

The Eye network on Tuesday unveiled a fall schedule that was indeed labeled “fall” and features 17 returning scripted series, in the event that production in Hollywood and elsewhere resumes by as late as late August. “We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl said in a statement.

CBS’ bullish attitude extends even to this summer, where it hopes to air new seasons of both Big Brother (which usually premieres in late June or early July) and Love Island (which airs episodes practically live, with a lightning-fast turnaround time).

“It could be a little later than usual but we’re still optimistic about getting those on. Those shows turn around pretty quickly,” Kahl told our sister site Deadline. “Big Brother has live shows every week, and Love Island literally airs the night after it shoots. Those shows do not have long post processes.”

As for CBS’ lone scripted summertime series, Blood & Treasure began filming Season 2 back in October and is presumably ready to come off the bench. “We’re keeping our options open,” Kahl told Deadline.