Ratings: Up, Chicago Med Rerun Top Night, S.H.I.E.L.D. Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation of Up delivered 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, leading

SQUIRREL!!!!

Wednesday night in the demo. Leading out of that, Agents of SHIELD (1.55 mil/0.3, read recap) held onto its demo low while ticking down to its smallest audience ever.

THE CW | The 100 (728K/0.2) dropped a few viewers from its final season premiere while steady in the demo.

CBS | Game On! (3.8 mil/0.6) dipped from its debut.

FOX | Ultimate Tag (1.9 mil/0.6) was steady.

NBC | A Chicago Med rerun drew Wednesday’s largest audience, 3.9 million.

