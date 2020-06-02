Ratings: Baker and Beauty Finale Eyes Uptick; Titan Games, The Wall Top Night

RELATED STORIES The Baker and the Beauty EP Explains Daniel and Noa's Surprise [Spoiler], Teases Season 2's 'Four Love Stories'

In the latest TV ratings — and once again pending likely adjustments due to breaking news preemptions in several markets — ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty is currently eyeing upticks with its final two freshman episodes.

The on-the-bubble romantic dramedy’s first Monday episode drew 3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, which would represent series highs if perchance the numbers hold. The actual finale then did 2.6 mil and a 0.5, which is up a tick from last week’s episode. TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “A.”

Opening ABC’s night, a Celebrity Family Feud rerun (5.1 mil/0.8) drew Monday’s largest audience while landing in a three-way tie for the night’s best demo number.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Titan Games (4.2 mil/0.8) is currently up 24 percent and a tenth week-to-week, while The Wall (4 mil/0.8) is looking at its best numbers since February 2018. Songland (2.7 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Leading out of the TLC: Iconic special (1.05 mil/0.3), Roswell NM (858K/0.2) is currently up — but again, preemptions.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

