SVU Spinoff Staffer Fired After Threatening to 'Light Up' Looters in Gun-Toting Social Media Post

Craig Gore, a staff member on the upcoming Law & Order: SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, was fired Tuesday after his Instagram post about getting violent with looters got significant attention on social media.

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Law & Order boss Dick Wolf said in a statement. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.”

Wolf referenced some of Gore’s recent Instagram posts, in which the onetime SWAT writer and executive producer featured a photo of himself brandishing a large gun at the front door of what appears to be his home. The caption on the main image read “Curfew,” and in a response to a commenter, Gore referenced looting and curfews that took place alongside Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles earlier this week.

“Sunset is being looted two blocks from me,” he wrote. “You think I won’t light motherf–kers up who are are trying to f–k with my property I worked for all my life? Think again…”

In addition to SWAT, Gore’s TV resume includes Chicago P.D. and Cult. He’d recently posted that he’d taken a job on the forthcoming, Stabler-centric SVU spinoff, which prompted others on social media to flag Meloni on the looting post. The actor responded, saying, “I have no idea who this person is or what they do.”

TVLine has reached out to Gore’s representatives for comment.