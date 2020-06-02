Fuller House Addresses Aunt Becky's Absence in the Series' Final Episodes

RELATED STORIES Fuller House Stars Break Down Those Final Premiere Surprises: 'I Will Cherish That Scene for the Rest of My Life'

Warning: This post contains mild spoilers from the final episodes of Fuller House.

Fuller House‘s final nine episodes hit Netflix on Tuesday, and while plenty of familiar faces do pop in for one last visit, there’s still a key family member missing from the action. And we’re not talking about Michelle.

As anticipated, Lori Loughlin — who has been in and out of court for more than a year, thanks to her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal — does not appear in the family comedy’s final run. Aunt Becky’s absence is noted in the season’s 15th episode when Jesse (John Stamos) shows up at the Fuller household, furious that one of his daughter’s classmates apparently bit her at school.

“Becky is in Nebraska helping out with her mother,” Jesse says when asked why his wife isn’t with him. “I don’t want to bother her with a tiny little thing like that.”

This marks the last time Becky is mentioned on Fuller House. She also doesn’t return for DJ, Stephanie and Kimmy’s triple wedding in the series finale, but considering how chaotic that day turns out to be, we’re not surprised that her absence goes completely unnoticed. Loughlin last appeared in the ninth episode of Season 4, titled “Perfect Sons.”

Of course, this isn’t the only acting opportunity Loughlin lost out on as a result of her criminal actions. She was also fired from Hallmark Channel‘s When Calls the Heart, along with all of the network’s future movie projects.

Have you been bingeing Fuller House‘s final episodes? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.