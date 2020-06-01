Lea Michele's Former Glee Co-Star Recalls 'Traumatic' On-Set Experience: 'You Made My First TV Gig a Living Hell'

RELATED STORIES Quarantined Cast Reunions: Scandal, Glee, Friday Night Lights, The Office and 20 Other Virtual Get-Togethers

Glee is not a word that actress Samantha Ware would use to describe her experience working opposite Lea Michele in the final season of the Fox musical comedy. She did, however, have a few other choice words for Michele in a tweet posted on Monday night.

In response to a tweet from Michele in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Ware — who played female Warbler-turned-New Directioner Jane — wrote the following: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

For what it’s worth, fellow Glee alum Alex Newell (Unique) replied to Ware’s tweet with a classic gif of RuPaul looking very interested, and Amber Riley (Mercedes) tweeted this gif shortly thereafter.

Ware followed up her stint on Glee with guest-starring roles on TV shows like Chicago Med, Bull and God Friended Me. She was also a series regular on Netflix’s What/If.

This is not the first time one of Michele’s former co-stars has spoken out against the actress’ on-set behavior. Naya Rivera famously opened up about their rumored feud in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up.

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her,” Rivera wrote. “Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of Season 6. Lea and I definitely weren’t the best of friends, and I doubt we’ll ever sit on her couch and eat kale together again.”

TVLine has reached out to Michele’s reps for comment.