SpaceX Rocket: Watch Second Attempt at NASA's First Crewed Space Mission in Nearly a Decade

NASA astronauts will try again to blast off to the International Space Station Saturday afternoon, after inclement weather scrubbed a launch Wednesday. If successful, Saturday’s takeoff will mark the first crewed space mission since the shuttle program was retired in 2011.

The second attempt at launch is currently scheduled for 3:22 pm Eastern. However, for the event to proceed as planned, weather needs to be clear both at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and all along the ocean pathway where the astronauts would have to splash down in case of an emergency.

If Saturday’s launch does not take place, another attempt will happen at 3 pm Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket and its Crew Dragon capsule was built by SpaceX, a private company owned by Elon Musk, which will serve as ground control for the endeavor. NASA astronauts Douglas G. Hurley and Robert L. Behnken are the duo traveling in the rocket; they will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will be the first time that SpaceX will transport people, and not cargo, to outer space.

