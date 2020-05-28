TV Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Steady With Final Premiere, Game On! Tops Night

RELATED STORIES Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Final Season Premiere Recap: A Blast in the Past

In the latest TV ratings, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. opened its farewell run with a hair under 2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, matching both its previous average(2.2 mil/0.4) and its Season 6 finale (1.9 mil/0.4) in the demo. TVLine readers gave the final premiere an average grade of “A” (read recap).

Opening ABC’s night, The Wonderful World of Disney’s presentation of Thor: Dark World did 2.6 mil and a 0.5.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The premiere of Game On! (4.5 mil/0.6) drew — faint praise alert! — Wednesday’s largest audience while tying for No. 1 on the demo.

FOX | Ultimate Tag (2.1 mil/0.6) dropped a full half from its post-Masked Singer launch.

THE CW | The 100 (804K/0.2, read recap) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

