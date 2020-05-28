Doom Patrol's Wizard of Oz-Themed Season 2 Poster Reveals Dorothy

RELATED STORIES Doom Patrol Season 2: Get Huge 'Mini-Sized' Spoilers

Toto, I have a feeling we’re not in Season 1 anymore.

DC Universe on Thursday unveiled a Season 2 poster for Doom Patrol (seen in full below), and it is fittingly Wizard of Oz-themed seeing as a Dorothy — as in Niles Caulder aka The Chief’s daughter — is front and center.

Premiering Thursday, June 25 on DC Universe (and simultaneously released to HBO Max), Season 2 of the live-action DC series has “the strangest group of heroes” — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (voiced/sometimes played by Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (voiced/sometimes played by Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — back to once again save the world. If, that is, they can find a way to grow up… both figuratively and literally.

Following the Season 1 defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. There, they will deal with their full-sized feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (played by newcomer Abigail Shapiro), who was glimpsed at the close of Season 1 and whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

