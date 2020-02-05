Doom Patrol Season 2: Meet The Chief's Powerful, Mysterious Daughter Dorothy

RELATED STORIES Doom Patrol's Rita Warns Cliff About Jane's Bridezilla Alter in Deleted Scene

Doom Patrol is finally putting a face to a very important name. Actress Abigail Shapiro will recur in the DC Universe drama’s second season as Dorothy Spinner, the 11-year-old daughter of Niles Caulder (aka “The Chief”), TVLine has learned exclusively. Though we didn’t see her face, Dorothy was introduced at the end of the streaming series’ first season finale.

“Niles loves her very much and has gone through great sacrifice to protect her, and the world, from her special abilities,” according to Dorothy’s official description. “Now that she is no longer hidden, Niles will go to even greater lengths to protect her.”

In addition to streaming on DC Universe, new episodes of Doom Patrol‘s second season will also be available to watch on HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from WarnerMedia. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) as Jane, April Bowlby (Drop Dead Diva) as Rita Farr, Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn) as Eric Morden/Mr. Nobody, Matt Bomer (The Sinner) as Larry Trainor, Brendan Fraser (The Affair) as Cliff Steele, Timothy Dalton (Penny Dreadful) as Niles Caulder/The Chief, and Jovian Wade (the UK’s EastEnders) as Victor “Vic” Stone/Cyborg.

