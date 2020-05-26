RELATED STORIES Love, Victor: Hulu Sets Premiere Date, Releases First Sneak Peek — Watch

It’s fitting that Love, Victor‘s official trailer is partially set at a carnival: If these two minutes are any indication, Victor’s time at Creekwood High School will be a roller coaster.

Hulu on Tuesday released a full-length promo for its small-screen follow-up to Love, Simon, the 2018 film starring Nick Robinson.

The sequel series stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home) as Victor, a teenager who is facing challenges at home and adjusting to a new city, all while struggling with his sexual orientation. When Victor starts to feel overwhelmed, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. Robinson will be back to narrate the series, while the ensemble includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and newcomer Mateo Fernandez.

In the video embedded above, Victor seems to be crushing hard on classmate Benji — but, as he admits in a letter to Simon, Victor’s family isn’t quite as accepting of gay relationships as Simon’s was.

Hulu is actually the second home for Love, Victor: The show was originally in the works at Disney+, then relocated earlier this year, reportedly due to mature themes that didn’t feel family-friendly enough for Disney’s streamer.

All 10 episodes of Love, Victor will drop on Friday, June 19. Check out the Season 1 trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be watching!