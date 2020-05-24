Supergirl Star Looks Ahead to Season 6: What's Next for Kara and William's 'Slow Burn' Relationship?

RELATED STORIES Did Supergirl Suit Overdo It? Why Did Soaps Story Snub Santa Barbara? What the 'Fork, Killing Eve? And More TV Qs

Kara and Lena’s long-awaited reconciliation may have had the Twitterverse abuzz during last Sunday’s Supergirl finale, but there’s another relationship in the Girl of Steel’s life that fans (and CatCo’s HR department) might want to keep an eye on.

The show planted tiny romantic seeds for Kara and William all season, from their first karaoke duet to their first actual date. And although the pair’s interaction in the finale was brief, he was clearly ready to throw himself into mortal danger to make sure Kara was OK — even after he was shot by Eve. And that’s not nothing.

“What’s exciting for Kara is the amount of possibilities,” Melissa Benoist tells TVLine of her character’s love life. “She’s had quite a bit of time to herself without any love interests, so I think it’s great that there was a possibility at all in Season 5. I would anticipate it even going into Season 6, with complications arising, but I’m glad people are curious. What’s really fun on TV is watching slow burns with romance, so I think people can expect that.”

Of course, it’ll be a long time before we even see any of the aforementioned characters again. Television production remains shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and even though The CW hopes to have new shows airing in Jan. 2021, the sixth season of Supergirl is still being held for midseason. So, you know, we have a lot of time to think about this.

