Quotes of the Week: The Voice, Run, Listen to Your Heart, Stargirl and More

For TV fans, this week was an emotional roller coaster: Even without the traditional May Upfronts, the broadcast networks made some renewal and cancellation decisions that likely left you half-overjoyed, half-devastated.

Fortunately, our Sunday publication of Quotes of the Week remains as stable as ever. Once again, we’ve compiled the small screen’s most memorable dialogue from the past seven days, hailing from dramas, comedies and unscripted series alike.

This time around, we’ve got Legends of Tomorrow‘s ode to Mean Girls, a chaotic voicemail that only Insecure‘s Kelli could leave, some culinary ingenuity from Mrs. America and a Voice quote that was mostly entertaining for the parts we couldn’t understand.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: a double dose of Batwoman (which was also memorable for other reasons this week), plus sound bites from Run, S.W.A.T., Defending Jacob and more shows.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!