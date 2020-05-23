RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Finale: Who Will Win? And Who Should Win?

RELATED STORIES Drag Race Recap: Season 12 Queens Shade Sherry Pie in Virtual Reunion

Now that we’ve emerged from beneath the shade of last night’s Drag Race reunion, the countdown to the (virtual) grand finale of Season 12 has officially begun.

Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall will face off on Friday (VH1, 8/7c) in a total of five lip-sync battles, with one queen ultimately inheriting Yvie Oddly’s title as America’s Next Drag Superstar. But which remaining contestant stands the best chance of winning? Let’s have a look:

CRYSTAL METHYD | Throughout the season, this kooky queen has undergone the kind of glow-up that most contestants don’t get until they return for All Stars. I’ve been especially impressed with her ability to follow the judges’ critiques without compromising any of the elements that make her unique. Whether she was making us laugh as “Phenomenal Phil” or gagging us with bold choices on the runway (Ernie and Bert, anyone?), Crystal’s quirkiness has served her well. With only one main challenge win under her belt, Crystal may be the least decorated member of the Top 3, but that’s never stopped the El DeBarge look-alike from shining before.

GIGI GOODE | Back in April, I recognized Gigi as the queen to beat this season. And why wouldn’t I have? She had just won two challenges in a row, her third overall. Heck, she even managed to out-Jan Jan in a singing competition. Though her track record hasn’t been quite as stellar in the following weeks — narrowly avoiding having to lip sync twice — she managed to rebound, winning the final challenge of the season and making her mama proud. (For what it’s worth, Gigi also has the largest social media following, with a combined 786,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter; Crystal comes in second with 645K, followed by Jaida with 442K.)

JAIDA ESSENCE HALL | With three wins and only one experience in the bottom two (if anyone had to send Heidi N Closet home, I’m glad it was Jaida!), this Milwaukee queen has remained poised and polished throughout the competition, never failing to impress on the runway. Not only do I think Jaida deserves the crown, but I’m even willing to forgive her for not knowing who Rose Nylund is. Because she’s what? Whip-smart.

Now comes the $100,000 question: Which queen do you think will snatch the crown on Friday, and which queen actually deserves it? (Yes, I realize that was two questions, but math has never been my strength. You should have seen how long it took me to add up the contestants’ social media followers.) Personally, I think the win should go to Jaida but will go to Gigi — not that I’d mind Crystal pulling out a surprise victory in the least.

Weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 12 ahead of the virtual finale.

