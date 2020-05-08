In addition to charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, there are four other words every drag queen should know like the back of her hand: Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia — aka The Golden Girls.

Unfortunately, one of the six queens remaining in RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 reveals a slight unfamiliarity with the iconic foursome, sending her fellow competitors into a judgmental tizzy.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of tonight’s episode (VH1, 8/7c), Heidi N. Closet starts telling “one of her little stories” about growing up in Ramseur, N.C., prompting Jackie Cox to refer to her as the “Rose Nylund” of the group.

Then… Jaida Essence Hall says it: “Who’s Rose Nylund?” And the way Jaida’s fellow queens pounce on her, you’d think she just revealed that she can’t read or write. The judgment is real.

“I’m thinking that’s some bitch from New York City they know,” Jaida tells the camera. “I don’t know who that is! My bad.”

In other Drag Race news, the 10 queens returning for All Stars 5 — which will now air on VH1, beginning June 5 at 8 pm — were announced earlier this morning: Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Coulee.

