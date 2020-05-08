Drag Race All Stars 5 Staying on VH1 — 10 Returning Queens Ru-vealed

VH1 has three words for RuPaul’s Drag Race: Shantay, you stay. The upcoming fifth season of All Stars, previously scheduled to air on Showtime, will now premiere on VH1 (June 5, 8/7c), TVLine has learned. Additionally, the 10 returning contestants have finally been Ru-vealed.

As announced in the video above, the following fan favorites are confirmed to be competing for that $100,000 cash prize, as well as a permanent spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck:

* Alexis Mateo (Season 3, All Stars 1)

* Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

* Derrick Barry (Season 8)

* India Ferrah (Season 3)

* Jujubee (Season 2, All Stars 1)

* Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season 3)

* Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

* Miz Cracker (Season 10)

* Ongina (Season 1)

* Shea Couleé (Season 9)

And that’s not all. RuPaul also released this curious little statement in conjunction with the big casting announcement: “For All Stars 5, we’ve come up with a new twist that is so twisted it’s guaranteed to twist your twisted minds.” (What could it possibly mean?!)

Browse our gallery of All Stars 5 queens to refresh your memory of the returning contestants — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts on the just-revealed cast below. Who will you be rooting for?