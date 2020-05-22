TV Ratings: Fox's Labor of Love Shoots Blanks, Holey Moley Returns Up

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s Labor of Love failed to deliver, debuting to just 909,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, leading out of the latest episode of whatever Celebrity Watch Party is (1.4 mil/0.3). TVLine readers gave LoL an average grade of “D.”

THE CW | Burden of Truth (619K/0.1; TVLine reader grade “A-,” read post mortem) opened Season 3 steady in the demo while scoring its largest audience since the Season 2 premiere. In the Dark (535K/0.1) in turn rose in audience while steady in the demo.

ABC | Millionaire (5 mil/0.8) dipped. Holey Moley (4.4 mil/0.8) and To Tell the Truth (3.8 mil/0.7) returned up from their previous averages, with the former drawing its biggest audience since its debut.

CBS | Man With a Plan (5.4 mil/0.6) and Broke (4.3 mil/0.5) each dipped.

NBC | Leading out of Celebrity Escape Room (3.8 mil/0.8), the Red Nose Day special (1.9 mil/0.4) was on par with last year.

