Ellen Pompeo Pays Tribute to Ex-Grey's Rival Kate Walsh on 15th Anniversary of Meredith and Addison's First Face-Off: 'Thank God I Messed With Your Hubby'

Former Grey’s Anatomy rivals Ellen Pompeo and Kate Walsh reunited on social media late Friday to mark the 15th anniversary of Meredith and Addison’s legendary first run-in.

Walsh got the Twitter party started by noting that May 22 marks the 15th anniversary of Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 1 finale and also her introduction as Addison. In the episode’s closing moments, Addison reveals to a gobsmacked Meredith that her new boyfriend Derek is actually married — to her (watch video below).

“Unreal that today marks 15 years to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband,” Walsh cracked on Twitter.

Shortly thereafter, Pompeo — who was tagged in Walsh’s tweet — enthusiastically responded, “Thank God I messed with your hubby!!” She then added, “It worked out for us both… that scene when your character showed up was such a defining moment for [Grey’s]. From that point on we had them hooked!!!”

@katewalsh thank god I messed with your hubby!! 😂😂😂 it worked out well for us both!!! Love you so much and THAT scene …when your character showed up …was such a defining moment for this show. From that point on we had them hooked!!! https://t.co/CPsTTctHxW — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) May 22, 2020

Walsh, of course, exited Grey’s at the end of Season 3 to headline the Addison-centric spinoff Private Practice. The offshoot ran for six seasons, concluding in Jan. 2013.