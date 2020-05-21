Yael Grobglas to Star in HBO Max Comedy From Jane the Virgin Boss

RELATED STORIES #TheSnyderCut Lives! Justice League Special Edition Lands on HBO Max

HBO Max is staging a Jane the Virgin reunion, of sorts: Yael Grobglas, who played scene-stealer Petra Solano on the aforementioned CW series, will headline the HBO Max dark comedy Here She Lies, executive-produced by Jane showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series centers around a pathological liar (Grobglas) with a tragic past who’s struggling to free herself from the web of lies she can’t stop weaving while slowly falling in love with someone who’s equally damaged.

Gracie Glassmeyer, who wrote an episode of Jane as well as installments of 9JKL and No Tomorrow, will pen the project, which hails from Urman’s Sutton Street Productions and CBS Television Studios. Glassmeyer also has a Little Mermaid follow-up series, Washed Up, in the works at NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, which imagines the titular mermaid-turned-human 15 years older and stuck in a loveless marriage.

In addition to her five-year run on Jane the Virgin, Grobglas’ TV credits include roles on Supergirl, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Reign. If Here She Lies is ordered to series, it will mark the actress’ first gig since Jane wrapped in July 2019.

Are you excited for the mini Jane the Virgin reunion? Hit the comments with your thoughts on Grobglas’ potential new role!