Little Mermaid Comedy Sequel Series in the Works at Peacock: 15 Years Later, She's a Miserable 'Basic Bitch'?!

The Little Mermaid isn’t so little anymore in a new Peacock series… and she’s not so happy, either.

The forthcoming streaming service is developing Washed Up, a sequel series that puts a comedic spin on the classic fairy tale-turned-Disney film, our sister site Deadline reports. Picking up 15 years after the original story, the single-camera comedy finds the former mermaid “now miserable, unmotivated and in a loveless marriage. In other words, just a basic bitch human,” according to the official description. “But when her father suddenly dies, she suspects foul play and embarks on an epic adventure to save not only her underwater kingdom but all of humankind!”

The series hails from Jane the Virgin writer Gracie Glassmeyer, who will serve as creator and executive producer. Jane creator Jennie Snyder Urman will be an EP on the project as well. Glassmeyer is also developing Here She Lies, a dark comedy for HBO Max starring Jane alum Yael Grobglas as a pathological liar with a tragic past.

First published in 1837 by Hans Christian Andersen, The Little Mermaid became a Disney animated film in 1989 which kicked off a resurgence in the studio’s animation department. It spawned several direct-to-video spinoffs and a Broadway musical. Last year, ABC aired The Little Mermaid Live!, a presentation of the film with live musical performances, starring Auli’i Cravalho as the title character.