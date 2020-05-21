Single Parents and Bless This Mess Co-Creator Reacts to Double Cancellation: 'This Is My Red Wedding!'

The co-creator of both Single Parents and Bless This Mess jokingly likened the cancellation of both ABC sitcoms in one fell Thursday swoop to the grisliest of Game of Thrones galas.

“Two shows canceled in one day? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Red Wedding,” the EP quipped on Instagram, sharing photos of her with Bless This Mess co-creator and star Lake Bell and other members of the series’ cast.

“But seriously, folks, thank you so much for watching these shows,” added Meriwether, who co-created Single Parents with J.J. Philbin. “We loved making them. We loved writing them. I feel so grateful to have been given the chance to work with so many incredible people. Thank you, thank you.” 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In its plum perch leading out of The Conners, ABC’s top comedy, Bless This Mess this season averaged a 0.67 demo rating and 3.6 million total viewers, right on par with its freshman run. Out of the 10 sitcoms ABC aired this TV season, it ranked No. 5 in both measures. (What’s more, it delivered a better demo number than American Housewife, mixed-ish and black-ish, all of which got renewed.)

Single Parents meanwhile averaged a 0.6 demo rating and 2.6 million viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), dropping 32 and 24 percent from its freshman run. Out of the 10 sitcoms ABC aired, it ranked No. 7 in the demo and ninth in audience (besting only Fresh Off the Boat’s farewell voyage).

That said, if you fold in Live+7 DVR playback, Single Parents pulled ahead of black-ish, mixed-ish and Bless This Mess in the demo. The sophomore also led all comedies in TVLine’s annual “Which 3 Broadcast ‘Bubble’ Series Do You Most Want Saved?” poll.