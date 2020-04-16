Which 3 Broadcast 'Bubble' Series Do You Most Want Saved? Cast Your Vote!

RELATED STORIES 2020 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

The last thing we need in these trying times is more bad news… but the broadcast networks will likely be delivering some in the weeks ahead.

Although this TV season looks a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic — and it’s not yet clear what the networks will present at their annual Upfronts, if they even take place — there are still quite a few renew/cancel decisions that need to be made as shows wrap their current seasons.

Several bubble series have already learned their fates, including the CBS dramedy God Friended Me, which was cancelled earlier this week after two seasons. But many other shows at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC are still awaiting word — and in the meantime, we want to know which series have your support.

In the poll below, you’ll find more than two dozen comedies and dramas currently on the bubble. After assessing the options, cast your vote for up to THREE (3) shows that you want to score a renewal (even though most decisions may not come down until mid-May, or perhaps later in this pandemic-altered timeline).

After our poll closes (on Tuesday, April 21 at 5 pm ET), we’ll reveal the shows that got the most love. Until then, weigh in below, then drop a comment to make your case for a favorite series!