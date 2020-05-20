The Stand: See Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg and More Photos From CBS All Access' Viral Miniseries

RELATED STORIES Star Trek Spinoff Strange New Worlds Starring Discovery's Pike, Spock and Number One Ordered at CBS All Access

Too soon…?

First photos are circulating of CBS All Access’ nine-part adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand, which presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. Though production fell four days short due to the real-world pandemic, and a precise release date has not been set, King himself penned the final installment — which will include a new coda that didn’t exist in his original best-selling novel.

Courtesy of Vanity Fair (see embedded Insta below, read full story here), the photos include True Blood alum Alexander Skarsgård as Randall Flagg, a demonic figure who appears in plague survivors’ dreams, Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail, a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu, and Odessa Young (High Life) as expectant mother Frannie Goldsmith.

See select photos below, then read on for more casting details.

The limited series’ cast also includes James Marsden (Westworld) as Stu Redman, Amber Heard (Aquaman) as Nadine Cross, Daniel Sunjata (Rescue Me) as Cobb, Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers) as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague (Bloodline) as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke (OITNB) as Tom Cullen, and Henry Zaga (Looking for Alaska) as Nick Andros.

Additionally, Heather Graham (Emily’s Reasons Why Not) plays Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who attempts to escape superflu-infested New York; Greg Kinnear (House of Cards) is Glen Bateman, a widowed professor; Nat Wolff (Paper Towns) plays Lloyd Henreid, a petty criminal who becomes fiercely loyal to Randall Flagg; Katherine McNamara (Arrow) is Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild side; Eion Bailey (Once Upon a Time) is Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor; and Hamish Linklater (Legion) will play Dr. Ellis, a military colonel and infectious disease specialist.