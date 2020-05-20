The Masked Singer Season 3 Finale Recap: Mask in the Glory

Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Masked Singer‘s Season 3 finale.

Given that my theories about the identities of The Masked Singer‘s remaining contestants haven’t changed much in a while, I expected the show’s Season 3 finale to be a bit of a snooze. What surprises could the reality series possibly pull out?

A big, purple, winged one, apparently.

Though I was sure the crowd-pleasing Frog or the boy-bandish Turtle would walk away with the season’s top prize, Night Angel wound up nabbing the Golden Mask and becoming the first female winner in the show’s three-season history.

We’ll get to revealing all of their identities in a moment. But first, a quick run-through of their performances:

FROG | The amphibian started the show strong with P. Diddy’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which featured pyrotechnics and a huge troupe of backup dancers. As judge Robin Thicke put it: “He’s never out of breath, he nails his dance moves.” Those feats, along with the fact that the audience would’ve followed him into war, made for quite a final outing. (My guess: CSI: Cyber alum Shad “Bow Wow” Moss)

TURTLE | Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” was Turtle’s final outing, and he delivered on the promise that he made the week before: The performance was captivating and solid. This might’ve been the best Turtle sounded all season, too? (My guess: Summerland alum Jesse McCartney)

NIGHT ANGEL | Some of the heavenly being’s song choices this season felt a bit out of her range, but Tina Turner’s “River Deep, Mountain High” was riiiiight in her vocal sweet spot, and she owned it. She gave a really strong performance that rounded out her season in the best way possible. (My guess: Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ Kandi Burruss)

THE UNMASKINGS | Frog came in third; he was revealed to be Moss. Turtle was runner-up; he was revealed to be McCartney. (Read a post mortem interview with Moss and McCartney here.) And when Night Angel was unmasked, she was revealed to be Burruss.

Now it’s your turn. Grade the finale and the season overall via the polls below, then hit the comments with your thoughts: Were you as surprised as I was by how things shook out?