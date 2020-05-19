Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7 Premiere Sneak Peek: Could the Team's Trip to 1931 Disrupt the Timeline?

RELATED STORIES Jimmy Kimmel Honors Frequent Live! Guest Fred Willard in Tribute Episode

Now that the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have traveled to New York City circa 1931 to hunt down a new threat, how can they avoid accidentally tampering with the timeline themselves?

That very concern — and a possible solution? — arises in this exclusive sneak peek from the Marvel series’ final season premiere, airing Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9c on ABC.

Picking up where the Season 6 finale left off, the episode “The New Deal” finds the team deposited in New York City in the wake of the Great Depression, where they scramble to determine what the Chronicom hunters are up to there in Earth’s past.

In the clip above, Daisy (played by Chloe Bennet), Mack (Henry Simmons), Deke (Jeff Ward) and the “new” Coulson (Clark Gregg) set out to explore the city, decked out in duds that Deke excitedly procured on the cheap (though Coulson is quick to remind of the reason for his big bargains). When the topic of unwitting timeline-tampering comes up, Deke shares his personal POV on multiverse branch theory vs. timestreams, and how the team can best avoid any mishaps. Press play above to see how that prudence immediately plays out.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Season 7 premiere features guest stars Patton Oswalt (as yet another Koenig…?), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Nora Zehetner (Heroes) and Luke Baines (Shadowhunters).

