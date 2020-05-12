TVLine Items: Patton Oswalt Returns to S.H.I.E.L.D., Room 104 Ending and More

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is bringing back a familiar face during its final season: Patton Oswalt — who has played assorted members of the Koenig family — will appear in an early episode of the ABC series’ farewell run, CBR.com reports. There are no details about Oswalt’s role.

In the upcoming season (premiering Wednesday, May 27 at 10/9c), Coulson and the team find themselves “stranded in 1931 New York City,” per the official synopsis. “With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.” It was previously announced that Enver Gjokaj, whose Daniel Sousa was an agent with the Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) on Agent Carter, will reprise that role as a guest star on S.H.I.E.L.D.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO’s half-hour anthology Room 104 will end with Season 4, premiering Friday, July 24 at 11 pm.

* The Comedy Central sketch show Alternatino With Arturo Castro will move to the short-form streaming platform Quibi for Season 2, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Following its encore of the “Greatest of All Time” event, Jeopardy! will return with four weeks of new episodes (including the 2020 Teachers Tournament) on Monday, May 18.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the stand-up comedy special Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, debuting Tuesday, May 26:

* ABC has released a promo for The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, a 10-episode retrospective of the reality franchise’s most dramatic moments, premiering Monday, June 8 at 8 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?