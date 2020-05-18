TV Ratings: Simpsons, Supergirl Tick Up With Finales; Idol Audience Surges

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Finale Recap: Did Kara and Lena Make Nice? And Whose Fate Is in Limbo Until Spring 2021?

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s The Simpsons closed Season 31 with 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, rising to its best audience since Feb. 16 while ticking up a tenth in the demo from last week’s series low.

Duncanville (1.2 mil/0.4) and Bob’s Burgers (1.3 mil/0.5) similarly ticked up with their finales, while Family Guy (1.5 mil/0.5) was flat.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Leading out of AFV@Home (4.6 mil/0.7), American Idol’s Season 18 finale drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, rising 17 percent to its largest audience since March 29 while steady in the demo; read recap and weigh in on the winner. The Taylor Swift concert special then did 3.6 mil/0.5.

THE CW | Batwoman added some eyeballs (752K) with its freshman finale while posting a 0.2 rating for a ninth straight week; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while Season 1 earned a “B+” (read post mortem). Supergirl (627K/0.2) rose a tenth in the demo from last week’s series low; TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “B+,” while Season 5 earned a “B-.”

CBS | Whichever Mission Impossible movie that was posted the lowest “Sunday Night at the Movies” numbers yet (3.6 mil/0.4).

NBC | Little Big Shots, the dog show and The Wall each did 2 mil and a 0.3.

