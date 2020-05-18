The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Gets July Premiere Date at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Netflix Orders DC Comics Sweet Tooth Series, From Arrow Showrunner

Clouds will be rolling in at Netflix this summer: Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Friday, July 31, the streaming service announced Monday.

The second season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes, all of which will drop at the same time.

Based on the comic books by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy takes place after the bizarre events of 1989, when 43 infants were inexplicably born on the same day to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before giving birth. Seven were adopted by a billionaire who created The Umbrella Academy and prepared his “children” to save the world.

Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death, all while warding off the threat of a global apocalypse.

As previously reported, The Umbrella Academy has added three new cast members for Season 2: Yusuf Gatewood (The Originals) as Raymond, a born leader with smarts, gravitas and confidence; Marin Ireland (Homeland) as Sissy, a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom; and Ritu Arya (Humans) as Lila, an unpredictable and mischievous “chameleon.”

The trio joins returning cast members Ellen Page (Vanya), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five) and Justin H. Min (Ben). Series co-creator Steve Blackman is also back as showrunner and executive producer.

Is The Umbrella Academy‘s second season in your binging forecast? Tell us in the comments below!