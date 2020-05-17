The 100 Season 7: Everything We Know About 'The Final Journey' So Far

Anything is possible in the final season of The 100, as Clarke & Co. investigate a mysterious new force known as “the Anomaly.” But what does this otherworldly wormhole have in store for our favorites in the coming weeks? And which fresh faces will arrive to flesh out that story?

At this point, we can only attempt to answer those questions, as much of the CW drama’s final season remains well-shrouded. Showrunner Jason Rothenberg, as well as the show’s social media-friendly cast, have kept on-set posting to a minimum to ensure a season of surprises.

In fact, the only concrete details we have about The 100‘s last hurrah come from TVLine’s last interview with Rothenberg, casting news with character breakdowns, and the explosive trailer released just last week. Even still, we can tell that Season 7 is going to blow our minds, stretching the show’s possibilities — and hairstyles, in some cases — beyond what we ever could have imagined.

Honestly, we’re just hoping that our favorite characters survive. And they’re all our favorites, so… maybe we can just take it easy on everybody this season? No? OK, fine.

The final episodes of The 100 begin Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c on The CW.