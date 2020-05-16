The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 17

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in May 2020

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 16 season finales (including American Idol, Batwoman and S.W.A.T.), six series premieres (including DC’s Stargirl, Monica Raymund’s Hightown and the long-delayed Snowpiercer) and nearly a dozen specials (including a Taylor Swift concert and the annual Beverly Hills Dog Show).

SUNDAY, MAY 17

3 am Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj Volume 6 premiere (Netflix)

7 pm AFV@Home special (ABC)

8 pm American Idol Season 18 finale (ABC)

8 pm Batwoman (ersatz) Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm Beverly Hills Dog Show special (NBC)

8 pm Call the Midwife Season 9 finale (PBS)

8 pm Hightown series premiere (Starz)

8 pm The Simpsons Season 31 finale (Fox)

8:30 pm Duncanville Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Belgravia Season 1 finale (Epix)

9 pm Bob’s Burgers Season 10 finale (Fox)

9 pm Snowpiercer series premiere (TNT)

9 pm Supergirl (ersatz) Season 5 finale (The CW)

9 pm World’s on Fire Season 1 finale (PBS)

9:30 pm Family Guy Season 18 finale (Fox)

10 pm Baptiste Season 1 finale (PBS)

10 pm The Last Dance docuseries finale (ESPN)

10 pm Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert special (ABC)

MONDAY, MAY 18

9 am DC’s Stargirl series premiere (DC Universe)

8 pm The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Try This at Home special (The CW)

8 pm The Voice Season 18 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)

TUESDAY, MAY 19

3 am Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything special (Netflix)

8 pm After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special (ABC)

8 pm DC’s Stargirl network premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer: Road to the Finals special (Fox)

9 pm The Story of Soaps special (ABC)

9 pm The Voice Season 18 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

10 pm The Genetic Detective series premiere (ABC)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

3 am Ben Platt: Live From Radio City Music Hall special (Netflix)

8 pm The 100 final season premiere (The CW)

8 pm The Masked Singer Season 3 finale (Fox)

8 pm Smash: “Bombshell” concert special/cast reunion (People.com)

9 pm Motherland: Fort Salem Season 1 finale (Freeform)

9 pm Ultimate Tag series premiere (Fox)

10 pm At Home With Amy Sedaris Season 3 premiere (truTV)

10 pm S.W.A.T. (ersatz) Season 3 finale (CBS)

THURSDAY, MAY 21

8 pm Burden of Truth Season 3 premiere (The CW)

8 pm Celebrity Escape Room special (NBC)

9 pm Holey Moley Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 pm Labor of Love series premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Red Nose Day Special (NBC)

10 pm To Tell the Truth Season 5 premiere (ABC)

12 am The Split Season 2 premiere (SundanceTV)

FRIDAY, MAY 22

3 am The Big Fib gameshow premiere, hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown (Disney+)

3 am Homecoming Season 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am The Lovebirds original movie premiere (Netflix)

3 am Selling Sunset Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Trailer Park Boys: Animated Series Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm AKA Jane Roe documentary premiere (FX)

