Smash's 'Bombshell' Concert to (Finally!) Stream Online — Get Details

Fade in on a girl with a hunger for fame and a strong wifi connection.

“Bombshell,” the one-night only June 2015 concert event in which stars of NBC’s Smash crooned tunes form the Marilyn Monroe musical-within-the musical drama, will at long last be streamed online, it was announced on Tuesday.

Introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger, the pre-recorded concert (which benefited The Actors Fund) will stream on People.com on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c.

What’s more, during the “intermission” there will be a virtual cast reunion/Q&A hosted by Difficult People‘s Julie Klausner. Cast members Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Will Chase, Jaime Cepero (Ellis!), Jack Davenport, Leslie Odom Jr., Brian D’Arcy James and Jeremy Jordan are among those expected to participate.

Premiering in February 2012 and running for two seasons, NBC’s Smash revolved around the conception, casting and production of a Broadway musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe, with ingenue Karen Cartwright (played by McPhee) vying for the title role with stage vet Ivy Lynn (Hilty). Also, Messing’s character wore many scarves.