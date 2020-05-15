Good Girls Renewed for Season 4

RELATED STORIES Cancellation Anxiety: 26 Broadcast Shows Are Still on the Bubble

Beth, Annie and Ruby’s counterfeiting scheme is back in business: NBC has renewed Good Girls for Season 4, TVLine has confirmed.

Good Girls follows the resulting havoc of three suburban moms who get in over their heads laundering money for a dangerous crime boss. In Season 3, Beth (Christina Hendricks) dealt with the repercussions of her attempted murder of kingpin Rio (Manny Montana), as the women jump-started their own cash-printing operation to increase their profits. Meanwhile, a new detective (Lauren Lapkus) picked up where Agent Turner left off, sniffing out their heists and trying to take the ladies down for good. Retta, Mae Whitman and Matthew Lillard co-star.

Through its slightly truncated Season 3 run, Good Girls averaged a 0.42 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers, down about 20 percent from its sophomore season. Out of the 13 dramas NBC has aired this season, it ranks 12th in the demo (above the ending Blacklist). The makeshift May 3 finale earned an average grade of “C+” from TVLine readers, while the season overall earned a “B-.”

NBC also sent out a video of the cast learning the good news:

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup. Are you excited for more of Good Girls‘ money-laundering mayhem? Hit the comments with your thoughts and predictions!