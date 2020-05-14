TVLine Items: Queer Eye Return Date, Superman & Lois Adds One and More

The Queer Eye fellas will be back with all the feel-good tears next month: Season 5 will premiere with all 10 episodes on Friday, June 5, Netflix announced on Thursday.

The upcoming episodes take the Fab Five to Philadelphia, “the birthplace of the nation, to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.”

* The CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois series has cast Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why) as Sarah Cushing, the daughter of Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez) and Lana Lang-Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui), our sister site Deadline reports. She joins recent cast addition Wolé Parks (The Vampire Diaries), who will play mysterious villain The Stranger.

* Tony Award winner Ali Stroker (Broadway’s Oklahoma!, The Glee Project) will guest-star on The Bold Type Season 4B as an old friend of Sutton’s who is a no-B.S. fashion rep, EW.com reports.

* Netflix’s Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj will return on Sunday, May 17 with the first of seven new episodes shot remotely. The first episode will explore what happens if you can’t pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

