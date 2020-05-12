Superman & Lois Adds Vampire Diaries Alum as Mysterious Villain The Stranger

RELATED STORIES Kung Fu Reboot, The Republic of Sarah Land Series Orders at The CW

Superman & Lois‘ first Big Bad is no longer a stranger — he’s The Stranger.

Wolé Parks has joined the cast of The CW’s latest Arrowverse offshoot as a series regular, playing the “mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman,” our sister site Deadline reports. At this time, it’s unclear whether this is an entirely new character or an adaptation of DC Comics’ Phantom Stranger, who has appeared in numerous iterations throughout the years.

And Parks is no stranger to The CW. Before recurring on All American as Grace’s boyfriend Micah, he played the villainous Cade on The Vampire Diaries. His previous TV credits include roles on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, USA Network’s Royal Pains, CBS’ As the World Turns and Lifetime’s Devious Maids.

Parks joins previously announced cast members Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf) as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) as Lana Lang-Cushing, Erik Valdez (General Hospital) as Kyle Cushing, Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as Lois and Clark’s teenage sons, and Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) as General Sam Lane.

Per The CW, Superman & Lois will follow “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

Your thoughts on how Superman & Lois is shaping up thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.